Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Govt uses Rapid Assessment System to improve Covid vaccination experience
Photo: Reuters

Govt uses Rapid Assessment System to improve Covid vaccination experience

1 min read . 09:12 PM IST Shreya Nandi

  • The feedback system will ensure that all norms are being followed during the vaccination process across all centre
  • Registered mobile numbers and names of those vaccinated on a day are sent to RAS system by Co-WIN platform at midnight

New Delhi: Ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) on Friday said that the government is using its technology platform -- Rapid Assessment System — for processing feedback on covid vaccination as it looks to improve the immunization experience for citizens.

New Delhi: Ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) on Friday said that the government is using its technology platform -- Rapid Assessment System — for processing feedback on covid vaccination as it looks to improve the immunization experience for citizens.

The feedback system will ensure that all norms are being followed during the vaccination process across all centre.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Two flights with Covishield vaccine depart from Mumbai to Brazil, Morocco

1 min read . 09:22 PM IST

Euro zone business activity shrinks in January as lockdowns hit services

2 min read . 09:17 PM IST

Govt uses Rapid Assessment System to improve Covid vaccination experience

1 min read . 09:12 PM IST

Corruption still biggest risk for Chinese Communist Party rule: Xi Jinping

2 min read . 09:11 PM IST

The feedback system will ensure that all norms are being followed during the vaccination process across all centre.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Two flights with Covishield vaccine depart from Mumbai to Brazil, Morocco

1 min read . 09:22 PM IST

Euro zone business activity shrinks in January as lockdowns hit services

2 min read . 09:17 PM IST

Govt uses Rapid Assessment System to improve Covid vaccination experience

1 min read . 09:12 PM IST

Corruption still biggest risk for Chinese Communist Party rule: Xi Jinping

2 min read . 09:11 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

“This feedback system will help the government to make the vaccination process more citizen-friendly. RAS platform has already sent out around 6.2 lakh SMSes to all those who have been vaccinated in a short span of 4 days," an official statement said.

Registered mobile numbers and names of those vaccinated on a day are sent to RAS system by Covid-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network or Co-WIN platform at midnight. The RAS system then prepares a unique URL for feedback questions and sends personalized SMS to all beneficiaries of that particular day. “SMS contains the name of the person, dose (first/ second), and a unique URL. The sender ID used for SMS is “GOVRAS"," it said.

Nationwide covid-19 vaccination drive kicked started on January 16. The cumulative number of healthcare workers vaccinated against covid-19 on Friday surpassed 12.7 lakh through 24,397 sessions, according to health ministry data. At least 2.28 lakh beneficiaries were vaccinated till 6 pm on Friday. As many as 267 cases of adverse effect after immunization have also been reported.

MeitY's Rapid Assessment System (RAS) offers a platform for online instant feedback for e-services delivered by the Centre as well as states. It continuously assesses the quality of services through feedback under each e-governance project and realigns processes to achieve targeted benefits.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.