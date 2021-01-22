Govt uses Rapid Assessment System to improve Covid vaccination experience

Registered mobile numbers and names of those vaccinated on a day are sent to RAS system by Covid-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network or Co-WIN platform at midnight. The RAS system then prepares a unique URL for feedback questions and sends personalized SMS to all beneficiaries of that particular day. “SMS contains the name of the person, dose (first/ second), and a unique URL. The sender ID used for SMS is “GOVRAS"," it said.

