Govt vehicle scrappage policy needs strong incentives to succeed

However, no details have been announced on how owners will be compensated for handing in their old vehicles, making it unclear how beneficial the program will be for the auto industry. A U.S. “cash-for-clunkers" program in 2009 offered buyers discounts of as much as $4,500 to trade in older cars and trucks for new, more fuel-efficient vehicles. More recently, Germany has rolled out a 1 billion euro ($1.2 billion) program to encourage truck owners to trade up to more fuel-efficient vehicles.