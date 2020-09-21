Govt waives off permit requirement for transport vehicles carrying oxygen

The road transport and highways ministry on Monday said that it has exempted transport vehicles operators carrying and delivering oxygen cylinder s and tanks from permit requirements till March 31, 2021.

The government's decision to waive off permit requirement is a crucial step as oxygen is an important item for the treatment of covid-19.

“It had been brought to the notice of the ministry that there are problems being faced by certain transport Vehicles operators in this regard. The ministry has, thus, issued a notification,…for exemption of permit requirements for these vehicles as required under Section 66 of the Motor Vehicles Act 1988," an official statement said, adding that the step is likely to ensure smooth movement ensuring supply of oxygen across the country.

In a separate statement, the ministry said it has advised states and union territory administrations to stamp ‘International Convention of Road Traffic’ on the first page of the international driving permit (IDP) issued by them.

“It has been brought to the notice of the ministry through various public grievances that many countries are not accepting the International Driving Permit issued to Indian citizens, and that officials there ask for the validation of IDP in accordance of International Convention of Road Traffic of 19th September 1949," it said.

