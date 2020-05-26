Govt wants Delhi Metro services to be started soon: Delhi transport minister

NEW DELHI : Delhi government wants that metro train services should be started again soon, said state Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Tuesday.

Delhi government wants that metro train services should be started again soon, said state Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Tuesday.

"There is no confirmation yet on the resumption of Delhi Metro rail services. But whenever such a direction comes, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation will require a minimum of 2 days for preparations to resume operations. Delhi government wants that metro train services should be started again soon, " the state Transport Minister told ANI.

"There is no confirmation yet on the resumption of Delhi Metro rail services. But whenever such a direction comes, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation will require a minimum of 2 days for preparations to resume operations. Delhi government wants that metro train services should be started again soon, " the state Transport Minister told ANI. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

"We would require a minimum of 2-day advance notice for restarting the metro services," he added.

During the lockdown, trains are being tested to ascertain whether the systems are working properly or not, added the Minister.

Talking about the current situation of the migrant workers, the Minister said, "About 1,200-1,500 DTC buses are involved in transporting migrant labourers to the railway station".

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.