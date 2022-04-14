Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya, has said that the pharmaceutical industry has a vital role to play in realizing the vision of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat and that his government wants to reduce the compliance-burden on the pharma industry for ease of doing business.

“We want the ease of doing business for the industry and lessen the compliance burden on it. This is why we always carry out consultations with all stakeholders prior to the formulation of any policy or regulation (governing the pharma industry)," Mandaviya said.

Addressing 'Indian Pharma - Global Health Care' event to commemorate the Diamond Jubilee of Indian Drug Manufacturers' Association (IDMA) in Mumbai today, the Minister underlined how government initiatives such as Production Linked Incentive Scheme has been benefiting the sector.

"Through Production Linked Incentive Scheme, the government has tried to reduce imports by encouraging domestic manufacturing of pharmaceuticals. PLI scheme has led to initiate production of more than 35 products in India," he said.

The Minister exhorted the pharmaceutical sector to prepare a plan for the next 25 years.

The government is helping the industry by amending the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and promoting Ease of Doing Business, he said, adding, “We are involving the industry in decision-making processes".

The Minister congratulated Indian Drug Manufacturers' Association for celebrating the diamond jubilee as the country celebrates 'Amrit Mahotsav' and said that the government has been acting proactively in order to extend necessary support to the sector.

The Union Minister said that the Government is pro-poor, and pro-farmer and stresses that it is also industry-friendly. Recalling the contribution of the pharma sector, the Minister said that the Indian pharma industry has earned India the honour of being referred to as the 'pharmacy of the world.'

"Government does not view health sector as a profit-making industry. When we export medicines, we do it with an attitude of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. During the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, India supplied medicines to 125 countries," Mandaviya added.

