The union government has warned against mass gatherings in the run up to New Year's eve with emerging evidence on Omicron's faster transmissibility levels.

India has reported 101 fresh cases of Omicron, said health officials at a press briefing, while adding that the variant is spreading at a very fast pace.

Earlier, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that countries can underestimate Omicron at their own peril as the new variant of concern is spreading faster than any other variant.

The global health agency has urged countries to not dismiss Omicron as mild, saying it could overwhelm health systems if countries are underprepared.

Warning about the international scenario, the government said a new phase of the Covid pandemic is being experienced in Europe with a steep rise in cases and that India should be careful.

New daily cases were recorded below 10,000 for the past 20 days. The case positivity for the last 1 week was 0.65%. Currently, Kerala contributes 40.31% to the total number of active cases in the country, said Lav Agrawal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry on Covid-19 situation in the country.

“Omicron variant reported in 91 countries in the world. WHO has said that Omicron is spreading faster than the Delta variant in South Africa where Delta circulation was low."

It's likely Omicron will outpace Delta variant where community transmission occurs, Lav Agrawal added.

Health Ministry officials further lauded the country's Covid-19 vaccination drive and said that India is administering vaccine doses at the highest rate in the world and the daily rate of doses administered is 4.8 times the rate of doses administered in the USA and 12.5 times the rate of doses administered in the UK.

Officials also informed that Kerala contributes 40.31% to the total number of active cases in the country.

