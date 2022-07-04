Govt warns e-commerce platforms against illegal sale of wireless jammers

Currently, only states and UTs, defence forces, central police organizations, and examination conducting bodies can procure (only models approved by the government of India) and use jammers
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has yet warned e-commerce platforms against advertising, selling or distributing wireless jammers illegally.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has yet warned e-commerce platforms against advertising, selling or distributing wireless jammers illegally.
Issuing a new advisory on Monday, the DoT said that the use of wireless jammers, GPS blocker or other signal jamming device is "generally illegal", except specifically permitted by the Centre.
Issuing a new advisory on Monday, the DoT said that the use of wireless jammers, GPS blocker or other signal jamming device is "generally illegal", except specifically permitted by the Centre.
"Private sector organizations and/or private individuals cannot procure/use jammers in India," it said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Private sector organizations and/or private individuals cannot procure/use jammers in India," it said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In view of this, it is also unlawful to advertise, sell, distribute, import or otherwise market jammers in India.
In view of this, it is also unlawful to advertise, sell, distribute, import or otherwise market jammers in India.
"It is unlawful to possess, sale, and/ or use mobile signal repeater/ booster by any individual/ entity other than the licensed Telecom Service. In case, consumers are experiencing problems with the quality of service/ connectivity issue, the concerned TSP should be contacted to address the issue," read the advisory.
"It is unlawful to possess, sale, and/ or use mobile signal repeater/ booster by any individual/ entity other than the licensed Telecom Service. In case, consumers are experiencing problems with the quality of service/ connectivity issue, the concerned TSP should be contacted to address the issue," read the advisory.
A wireless jammer or signal jammer intentionally jams or blocks authorized signals such as cellular communications, personal communications, and navigational communications (GPS) by radiating strong radio energy of similar frequencies.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A wireless jammer or signal jammer intentionally jams or blocks authorized signals such as cellular communications, personal communications, and navigational communications (GPS) by radiating strong radio energy of similar frequencies.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Currently, only states and UTs, defence forces, central police organizations, and examination conducting bodies can procure (only models approved by the government of India) and use jammers.
Currently, only states and UTs, defence forces, central police organizations, and examination conducting bodies can procure (only models approved by the government of India) and use jammers.
Prior to this, the DoT had in January warned all e-commerce companies from selling or facilitating the sale of wireless jammers on their online platforms, after the Centre noticed that some online commerce platforms were facilitating the sales of wireless jammers which are capable of disrupting the authorised telecom and other wireless networks.
Prior to this, the DoT had in January warned all e-commerce companies from selling or facilitating the sale of wireless jammers on their online platforms, after the Centre noticed that some online commerce platforms were facilitating the sales of wireless jammers which are capable of disrupting the authorised telecom and other wireless networks.