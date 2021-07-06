Govt warns of re-imposing Covid restrictions as tourists flock to hill stations

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that it can nullify the ease in restrictions again if Covid protocols not complied with. During a press conference, Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said that the people travelling to hill stations were not following Covid-appropriate behaviour. "We can nullify the ease in restrictions again if protocols not complied with," he said.

ICMR DG Dr Balram Bhargava said that the pictures from hill stations are frightening. He said people must comply with Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Due to heatwave in Delhi and relaxations in curbs, thousands of people travelled to hill stations like Shimla and Manali in Himachal Pradesh.

Pictures of overcrowded tourists places went viral on social media with some slamming those violating Covid norms while travelling. Some said that if people continued to behave in such way then the third wave might not be far away.

Commenting on pictures coming from tourist places, RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka said: "The way Indians are thronging the streets without Covid appropriate behaviour, I expect the third wave in September. Maybe there will be a fourth wave later."

