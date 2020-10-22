Govt warns Twitter over 'misrepresentation of India's map'

The government has shot off a stern letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, conveying its strong disapproval over misrepresentation of the Indian map. In a strongly-worded letter, Electronics & IT Ministry Secretary, Ajay Sawhney has warned the platform that such attempts not only bring disrepute to the company but also raises questions about its neutrality and fairness as an intermediary.

Electronics & IT Ministry Secretary, Ajay Sawhney, writes to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey conveying strong disapproval of Govt over misrepresentation of India's map



Responding to the letter, Twitter spokesperson said Twitter remains committed to working with the government of India. “We respect the sensitivities involved and have duly acknowledged the letter," the spokesperson said.

A major controversy erupted after Twitter India showed Jammu and Kashmir as part of Peoples Republic of China in the timelines. A location tag of a live video posted on October 18 by national security analyst Nitin Gokhale showed the Leh’s Hall of Fame memorial in Jammu and Kashmir and as part of China.

Gokhale posted screenshots of the same on Twitter while raising the issue "Tweeple pl put Hall of Fame Leh as your location for live broadcast and see what’s happening. It shows location as Jammu and Kashmir, Peoples Republic of China. I tested it again. Outrageous. Pl flood Twitter with complaints. GoI should take immediate action."





The IT secretary, in his letter, has reminded Twitter that Leh is the headquarter of Union Territory of Ladakh and 'both Ladakh as well as Jammu and Kashmir are integral and inalienable parts of India', governed by the Constitution of India.

There have been several rounds of military and diplomatic talks between India and China to resolve the standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. The situation in eastern Ladakh deteriorated following at least three attempts by the Chinese soldiers to "intimidate" Indian troops along the northern and southern bank of Pangong lake area between August 29 and September 8 where even shots were fired in the air for the first time at the LAC in 45 years.

