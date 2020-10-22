Govt warns Twitter over 'misrepresentation of India's map'

There have been several rounds of military and diplomatic talks between India and China to resolve the standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. The situation in eastern Ladakh deteriorated following at least three attempts by the Chinese soldiers to "intimidate" Indian troops along the northern and southern bank of Pangong lake area between August 29 and September 8 where even shots were fired in the air for the first time at the LAC in 45 years.