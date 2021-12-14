Govt wary as WHO confirms Omicron community spread

Adar Poonawala, CEO, Serum Institute of India (SII), on the same platform, said clarity on Omicron would be coming in a month, and it would also be known how effective current vaccines are against the new virus. “One thing is certain—that Omicron is definitely more infectious and will spread very quickly across the globe. But how severe it is going to be and how many hospitalizations it is going to cause is something that we are going to wait and watch. The initial reports show that it is quite mild. However, we should not take it lightly," Poonawalla said.