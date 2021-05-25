Govt weighs greater autonomy for CPSEs

Speaking at a post-budget interaction at IIM-Ahmedabad on 25 February, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said India’s new PSE policy had paved the way for the presence of public enterprises in a scaled-up and professionally run manner in strategic sectors. “Even if they are one or two or three or whatever bare minimum (PSEs) is for that particular sector, it will be a public sector undertaking of a good, solid presence. So, it is a commitment from our side to ensure we are going to make professionalized, well-managed, well-endowed PSEs that will be nimble in their operations," she added.