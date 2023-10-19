News
Govt weighs mine reforms: clearance before auctions
SummaryThe Centre is now looking at auctioning select mineral blocks under an ‘on-tap’ arrangement with prior clearances to ensure faster development and extraction of mineral resources.
NEW DELHI : The government may look at the next set of reforms in the mining sector to ensure projects awarded in auctions start producing within the stipulated timeframe, without facing uncertainty because of delayed clearances.
