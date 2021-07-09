NEW DELHI : British oil explorer Cairn Energy Plc said a French court ordered the seizing of 20 Indian government residential assets in Paris in its ongoing tax battle with the country, prompting the government to vow a vigorous legal defence of its case.

Cairn Energy confirmed to Mint that it won the Paris court order, covering residential properties in the city belonging to the Indian government; however, the government said it is yet to receive any official communication or notice but is prepared to deal with the matter.

“There have been news reports that Cairn Energy has seized/ frozen state-owned property of the government of India in Paris. However, the government of India has not received any notice, order or communication in this regard from any French court. The government is trying to ascertain the facts, and whenever such an order is received, appropriate legal remedies will be taken, in consultation with its counsels, to protect the interests of India," the government said.

It also noted that the government has already moved The Hague Court of Appeal on 22 March to set aside the December 2020 international arbitral award Cairn won in the dispute. “Government of India will vigorously defend its case in ‘Set Aside’ proceedings at The Hague," the statement said. The award of $1.2 billion in damages plus interest and cost won by Cairn is now worth over $1.7 billion.

India’s dispute with Cairn is over an internal re-organization of the company’s India business in 2006-07 prior to its initial public offering. The tax demand was raised by invoking a 2012 change in the Income Tax Act that took retroactive effect.

Despite the case taking a serious turn, both India and Cairn remain open to an amicable settlement.

“Our strong preference remains an agreed, amicable settlement with the government of India to draw this matter to a close, and to that end, we have submitted a detailed series of proposals since February this year. However, in the absence of such a settlement, Cairn Energy must take all necessary legal actions to protect the interests of its international shareholders," a company spokesperson said in response to an emailed query.

The finance ministry statement said Cairn’s chief executive officer Simon Thomson and several representatives had approached it for discussions to resolve the matter. “Constructive discussions have been held, and the government remains open for an amicable solution to the dispute within the country’s legal framework," the ministry statement said.

Foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday that the dispute with Cairn is dealt with by the ministry of finance. “I understand they have issued a detailed statement earlier in the day. I would refer you to that for the answers to these queries," Bagchi told reporters when questioned about India’s strategy in view of the Paris court order.

There was no immediate list of Indian public assets in countries like the US, UK, Netherlands and Mauritius, where Cairn has registered the arbitration award for enforcement.

Cairn is pursuing efforts to monetize the arbitration award in multiple jurisdictions, primarily focused on regions with high-value assets. Last month, it moved a court in the southern district of New York, seeking judicial confirmation that national airline Air India can be classed as the ‘alter ego’ of the Indian state and, hence, jointly liable for the arbitral award.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.