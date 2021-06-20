Govt weighs sops to boost covid-19 inoculation drive

There has been a demand in some states to give indirect incentives to help people reach vaccination centres. “Beyond prescribing a specific, the biggest incentive is that the government of Assam should make it as easy, simple and as convenient as possible for everyone in the state to get vaccinated— maybe take care of practical difficulties like travel which should include all sections of the society including remote communities, tea garden workers etc," said Pradyut Bordoloi, a Congress member of Parliament from Assam.