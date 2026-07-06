Govt to widen capex scope from FY28 to include asset upgrades and tech spending

New Delhi: The Centre is set to widen the scope of what counts as capital expenditure from FY28 by bringing spending on rehabilitating, retrofitting and upgrading public assets into the government's capex basket, according to two government officials aware of the matter.
The changes are aimed at better reflecting the government's growing investments in productive assets and improving the quality of expenditure reporting. They come as the Centre has continued to rely on public investment as a key driver of economic growth, with annual budgetary allocations for capex rising sharply over the past five years.
The revamped expenditure rulebook will also introduce dedicated expenditure heads for digital equipment and information, and computer and telecommunications (ICT) equipment. This will allow the government to separately account for investments in software, ICT equipment and telecommunications infrastructure, alongside infrastructure assets such as roads, railways, ports, airports, power projects and irrigation systems, said one of the officials cited above. "The core objective is to present a more comprehensive picture of public investment and support the government's infrastructure-led growth strategy," this official added.