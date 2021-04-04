OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Govt will continue fight against enemies of peace: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday condoled the death of security personnel in an encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh, and said their valour will never be forgotten.

Shah also said that the government will continue its fight against such enemies of peace and progress.

"I bow to the sacrifices of our brave security personnel martyred while fighting Maoists in Chhattisgarh. Nation will never forget their valour. My condolences are with their families. We will continue our fight against these enemies of peace & progress. May injured recover soon," he said in a tweet.

At least five security personnel were killed and 30 others injured on Saturday in the encounter with Naxals in a forest along the border between Bijapur and Sukma districts in Chhattisgarh.

