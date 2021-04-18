'I am sure the government will respond with necessary fiscal measures also as and when it is necessary, said Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar

The country needs to prepare for "greater uncertainty" in terms of consumer as well as investor sentiments due to the second wave of coronavirus infections, and the government will respond with fiscal measures as and when required, Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said on Sunday.

"I am sure the government will respond with necessary fiscal measures also as and when it is necessary," Kumar said.

India reported its highest-ever single-day spike of Covid-19 cases with over 2.61 lakh new cases and more than 1,500 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data today. With this, the total number of cases has gone up to 1,47,88,109. The active number of cases in the country stands at 18,01,316.

