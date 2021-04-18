Subscribe
Home >News >India >Govt will respond with fiscal steps, if required, to deal with Covid-19: Niti Aayog vice chairman

Govt will respond with fiscal steps, if required, to deal with Covid-19: Niti Aayog vice chairman

A file photo of NITI Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar.
1 min read . 11:28 AM IST Staff Writer

'I am sure the government will respond with necessary fiscal measures also as and when it is necessary, said Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar

The country needs to prepare for "greater uncertainty" in terms of consumer as well as investor sentiments due to the second wave of coronavirus infections, and the government will respond with fiscal measures as and when required, Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said on Sunday.

"Apart from their direct impact on some sectors like the services sector, the second wave will increase the uncertainty in the economic environment which can have wider indirect effects on economic activities. So, we need to prepare for greater uncertainty, both in consumer and investor sentiments," Kumar told PTI.

"I am sure the government will respond with necessary fiscal measures also as and when it is necessary," Kumar said.

India reported its highest-ever single-day spike of Covid-19 cases with over 2.61 lakh new cases and more than 1,500 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data today. With this, the total number of cases has gone up to 1,47,88,109. The active number of cases in the country stands at 18,01,316.

