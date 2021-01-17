Govt willing to address farmers' apprehensions about agri laws, mandis: Tomar

The central government has sent a proposal to the protesting farmers' unions , stating that it is ready to discuss the apprehensions regarding mandis and traders' registration, among other things, said Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday.

"We had sent a proposal to farmer unions in which we agreed to address their apprehensions regarding mandis and traders' registration among other things. The government has also agreed to discuss laws on stubble burning and electricity but unions only want the repeal of the laws," Tomar told ANI.

He reiterated the government's stand about bringing amendments to the three farm laws that were passed in September last year. Tomar said that the laws are enacted for the whole country and many people are happy with them.

"The farmer unions are not budging from their stance, they are constantly asking to repeal the laws. When the government enacts the law, it is for the whole country. Most of the farmers, scholars, scientists and people working in the agriculture sector agree with these laws," he stated.

The Minister added that with the Supreme Court's intervention there is no point in farmers' demand about repealing the laws.

"If the Supreme Court has stayed the implementation of laws, then I think the question of repealing ends. We expect farmers to discuss the laws clause by clause on January 19 and give us options about what amendments can be brought in the laws other than repealing," he stated further.

On January 12, the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the Centre's three farm laws and asked the committee formed by it concerning the laws to submit its report within two months.

The committee has been directed to hold a dialogue with farmers and submit its recommendations pertaining to the farm laws within two months from the date of its first sitting.

However, the farmers have time and again refused to appear before the SC- appointed committee.

The tenth round of talks between the protesting farmers and the union government is scheduled for 19 January. The nine meetings since the protests began, on 26 November, have failed to break the impasse on the farm laws

