Govt withdraws Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill, to issue fresh draft

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting informed that it is now holding a series of consultations with the stakeholders on the draft Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill.

Livemint
Updated12 Aug 2024, 10:21 PM IST
Union minister of information and broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw briefs the media in New Delhi.
Union minister of information and broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw briefs the media in New Delhi.(HT_PRINT)

The government withdrew the Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill on Monday and will issue fresh draft soon. "The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is working on a Draft Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill," a press release stated.

The draft Bill was placed in public domain on November 11, 2023 along with the explanatory notes for comments of the stakeholders and the general public.

 

Also Read | Draft broadcasting Bill could have ‘chilling effect’ on freedom of speech: NBDA

“In response, multiple recommendations/ comments/ suggestions were received including from various Association,” the release added.

The ministry informed that it is now holding a series of consultations with the stakeholders on the draft bill.

“Further additional time is being provided to solicit comments/ suggestions till 15th October, 2024. A fresh draft will be published after detailed consultations,” the released added.

Concerns over the bill

The government had released the draft Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill, 2023, in November last year with an aim to bring a consolidated legal framework for the broadcasting sector and also bring in its ambit the OTT content, digital news and current affairs.

The new draft of the bill, circulated selectively by the government, is reported to have proposed wide-ranging regulations on independent news creators on social media platforms like YouTube, Instagram and X, expanding its remit from OTT content and digital news content.

Also Read | Draft broadcast bill sparks concerns around creative freedom

Last week, media bodies voiced concern on the provisions of the draft broadcasting services bill and contended that it sought to create a multi-layered legal system to regulate and censor content in the digital space.

"The Broadcasting Services Bill is one more step in creating a multi-layered legal system to regulate, control, monitor and censor content in the country which started with the IT Rules in 2021," Anant Nath, president of the Editors Guild of India, was quoted by PTI as saying.

Earlier in August, the Congress alleged that the Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill was a direct threat to freedom of speech and the independent media and claimed that it would pave the way for "excessive surveillance" online.

"Here's why we all must raise our voice against the government's tyranny: Increased government control over content creators, from social media influencers to independent news outlets, threatens the independence of the press and restricts free speech," Congress leader Pawan Khera said in a post on X.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Aug 2024, 10:21 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaGovt withdraws Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill, to issue fresh draft

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    341.30
    03:57 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    8.7 (2.62%)

    Interglobe Aviation

    4,250.80
    03:41 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    -37.95 (-0.88%)

    Adani Power

    690.55
    03:56 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    -4.55 (-0.65%)

    GAIL India

    232.05
    03:58 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    4.75 (2.09%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences

    997.95
    03:49 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    83.25 (9.1%)

    Jubilant Foodworks

    651.40
    03:40 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    52.6 (8.78%)

    Titagarh Rail Systems

    1,448.60
    03:58 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    98.6 (7.3%)

    V-Guard Industries

    504.75
    03:58 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    30.7 (6.48%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,196.00-348.00
      Chennai
      71,962.00209.00
      Delhi
      71,683.00278.00
      Kolkata
      71,753.00627.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue