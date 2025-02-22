The government withdrew the draft Advocates (Amendment) Bill 2025 on Saturday. The Bill proposed to amend the Advocates Act, 1961.

The Advocate (Amendment) Bill, 2025, was made available for public consultation on February 13, 2025, on the website of the Department of Legal Affairs.

"However, considering number of suggestions and concerns received, it has been decided to conclude the consultation process now," the government said on February 22.

"Based on the feedback received, the draft Bill, as revised will be processed afresh for consultation with stakeholders," it added.

The Bar Council of India (BCI) welcomed "the proactive stance of the government."

"This decision reflects the Government's willingness to accommodate meaningful dialogue and ensure that reforms in legal education and practice align with the interests of advocates” the BCI was quoted by Live Law as saying.

The BCI also urged all Bar Associations and legal professionals to refrain from "premature protests or strikes and to resume court work from February 24."

Why legal experts objected to Advocate (Amendment) Bill, 2025 The original Act was introduced in 1961 to regulate the legal profession, safeguard client interests, and elevate the professional standards of advocates. It established the Bar Council of India and State Bar Councils to oversee the conduct and discipline of lawyers across the country.

The BCI had earlier expressed "profound concerns" regarding the Bill and identified several provisions, which if enacted, will have "serious implications for the legal profession and [would] undermine the autonomy and integrity.

Several advocates and lawyers raised objection on certain sections of the Advocate (Amendment) Bill 2025. These included:

1. Section 35A that called for "Prohibition on the boycotts or abstention from courts’ work"

2. Section 45B that said, "If any person suffers loss either caused deliberately or by misconduct of the advocate, then, such person may make a complaint of misconduct against the advocate under appropriate regulations as may be prescribed by Bar Council of India for deciding the liability of the advocate.”

3. Section 48B that proposed “Power to give directions. ―(1) For the proper and efficient discharge of the functions of a State Bar Council or any committee thereof, the Bar Council of India may, in the exercise of its powers of general supervision and control, give such directions to the State Bar Council or any committee thereof as may appear to it to be necessary, and the State Bar Council or the committee shall comply with such directions.”