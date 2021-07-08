The union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar Thursday said the central government is ready to discuss any proposal with the protesting farmers unions except the demand for repealing the firm laws.

While addressing media after the union cabinet meeting Thursday, Tomar appealed to the protesting farmers to end their protest, come to the discussion table and not insist on their demand to scarp the farm laws.

He said the Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs) will continue to function and the government is no ending their existence. Instead has now given them access to the Rs.1 trillion agriculture infrastructure fund already announced by the government previously.

“I would like to tell friends from the farmers’ movement that the Centre has worked to fulfil the promises made in the union budget. The ₹1 lakh crore agriculture infrastructure fund announced in the budget will now be available for APMCs. APMCs won’t be end functioning. After implemented of farm laws, APMCs will be strengthened with support from this fund," said Tomar.

“The farm laws will not be curbed, yet they are asking us to end the protest. Farmers are not protesting for 8 months so that they could follow govt's orders. If they want to talk, they can talk, but no conditions should be imposed," Rakesh Tikait, the leaders of the protesting farmers and spokesperson of the Bhartiya Kisan Union told media.

A separate government statement said the eligibility for accessing the Rs. 1 trillion corpus “has now been extended to state agencies/APMCs, National and State Federations of Cooperatives, Federations of Farmers Producers Organizations (FPOs) and Federations of Self Help Groups".

“At present interest subvention for a loan upto Rs. 2 crore in one location is eligible under the scheme. In case, one eligible entity puts up projects in different locations then all such projects will be now be eligible for interest subvention for loan upto Rs. 2 crore. However, for a private sector entity there will be a limit of a maximum of 25 such projects. This limitation of 25 projects will not be applicable to state agencies, national and state federations of cooperatives, federations of FPOs and federation of SHGs. Location will mean physical boundary of a village or town having a distinct local government directory code. Each of such projects should be in a location having a separate LGD code," the government statement said.

The parliament passed three firm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 in Sept 2020.

