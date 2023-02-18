Govt working on creating Women SHG Bank: Giriraj Singh
For the development of women in rural areas, government is working to create women SHG banks, said Union Miniter Giriraj Singh
Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh on Saturday said that he is exploring the idea of creating a Women SHG (Self Help Group) Bank to fund the innovative ideas and products of Didis to financially empower them.
