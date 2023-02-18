Govt working on creating Women SHG Bank: Giriraj Singh

Speaking as Chief Guest at the SARAS AAJEEVIKA MELA-2023 in Noida, UP, the first one in the new year, Giriraj Singh said that there are over 9 crore Women SHG members that is 9 crore households and if each of Didi will save ₹100 per month, the bank will succeed with staggering amount with even higher deposits by most of the Didis (Women SHG Members).