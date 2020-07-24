Govt working on five-point agenda to make GIFT City a credible jurisdiction

“Given the geo strategic realignments happening, it is imperative that we develop Gift City as the preferred offshore zone for Indian capital markets. Incidentally, it can act as a financial gateway for both outbound and inbound investments to and from India. Already, we have listed over $48 billion of debt and we are looking forward to list Global Depository Receipts (GDR) and other investment products once the necessary approvals from the regulators are in place. This is similar to how Hong Kong serves China with most mainland Chinese companies listed there," said V Balasubramaniam, MD & CEO, India INX.