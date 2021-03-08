OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Govt working on formulating standards for AYUSH products to increase exports

The government is working on formulation of standards for AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy) products with an aim to augment its international trade by ensuring quality of goods and services, an official said.

The official said that with globalisation and increasing usage of traditional systems of medicine, the need for international standards for AYUSH systems has become imperative.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
States are eager to revive the tourism economy. (Photo: iStock)

IATO elects Rajiv Mehra as president

1 min read . 02:55 PM IST
Mumbai: Police personnel guard outside industrialist Mukesh Ambai's residence Antilla after explosives were found in an abandoned car in its vicinity, in Mumbai,

NIA to probe explosives recovery case near Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai

1 min read . 02:49 PM IST
A view of the Parliament House seen as Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha secretariats

Both Houses of Parliament to function as per usual timing from Tuesday

1 min read . 03:00 PM IST
A file photo of Batla House at Jamia Nagar where encounter took place on 19 September 2008. Photo: Hindustan Times

Batla House encounter: Delhi court convicts accused Ariz Khan for murder of inspector

1 min read . 02:43 PM IST

"Development of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Sowa-rigpa, and Homoeopathy) standards is poised to augment international trade by ensuring quality of products and services besides bringing benefits to consumers in terms of reducing costs, enhancing performance and improving safety," the official added.

Four Indian standards have already been published on the glossary of ayurvedic terminology and medicinal preparations, and the similar process is underway for different herbs including Ashwagandha and Giloya.

"Work is going on for formulation of Indian standard on Yoga Mat-specifications. Besides these, formulation of several other Indian Standards is in the pipeline," the official added.

Further, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is also looking at discussing with the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) for creation of a dedicated technical committee for AYUSH/ traditional medicine systems.

BIS has also requested the Ministry of AYUSH to sensitise the friendly countries for supporting India's proposals in ISO, including creation of the committee in the ISO.

Commerce and AYUSH ministries have already decided to work together to set up an export promotion council to boost export of AYUSH products from India. PTI RR ANZ HRS hrs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout