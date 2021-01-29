Govt working on NIP to modernize infrastructure: President Kovind

NEW DELHI : The government is working on an ambitious plan to modernize infrastructure under the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), President Ram Nath Kovind said on Friday.

“To modernize the country's infrastructure, my government is also working on a National Infrastructure Pipeline worth more than ₹110 lakh crore. Also, construction of six new expressways and 18 new access-controlled corridors are underway in the first phase of the Bharatmala project," Kovind said at the joint sitting of the two houses in the beginning of the Budget session.

To boost economic growth, the finance ministry had last year launched NIP with an investment plan worth ₹111 trillion, towards creation of social and economic infrastructure for five years. The projects are in sectors such as roads, power, including renewables, railways, urban development, irrigation, education, health, water and the digital sector.

Spending on infrastructure is crucial towards economic recovery, especially at a time when the growth has contracted consecutively over the last two quarters. Infrastructure creation provides contracts to private parties and generates jobs.

Kovind further said that the government has continued to focus on infrastructure creation. “A few days ago, sections of the Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors have been dedicated to the country. These freight corridors will encourage industrialization in eastern India as well as reduce unnecessary delays in rail travel," he said. These freight corridors are also expected to increase the national carrier’s freight capacity network and reduce overall logistics cost for companies.

“From Chennai to Port Blair, submarine optical fiber cable, Atal Tunnel or Char Dham road project, our country continued to pursue development. Be it the Ro-Pax Ferry service between Hazira and Ghogha in Gujarat or the sea-plane service between Kevadia and Sabarmati River Front, they are giving a new dimension to water transport in India," Kovind said.

To boost connectivity and improve public transport system, the government is also working towards expanding the metro service in 27 cities. “A few days ago, a driverless metro was also operated on a route of Delhi Metro. Public transport is also being improved with the construction of Regional Rapid Transit Systems in cities," he said.

