Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Govt working on policy to facilitate creation of indigenous mobile OS: Minister

Govt working on policy to facilitate creation of indigenous mobile OS: Minister

The minister said that the government is looking for capabilities within start-up and academic ecosystems for the development of the OS
2 min read . 10:20 PM IST Livemint

The minister stated that the current environment is dominated by two operating systems – Google's Android and Apple's iOS that are driving the hardware ecosystem

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The central government is planning to come up with a policy that will facilitate the creation of an indigenous mobile operating system, Union minister of state for electronic and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar was quoted as saying by news agency PTI

The central government is planning to come up with a policy that will facilitate the creation of an indigenous mobile operating system, Union minister of state for electronic and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar was quoted as saying by news agency PTI

He stated that the current environment is dominated by two operating systems – Google's Android and Apple's iOS that are driving the hardware ecosystem.

He stated that the current environment is dominated by two operating systems – Google's Android and Apple's iOS that are driving the hardware ecosystem.

"There is no third one. Therefore, in a lot of ways there is tremendous interest in MeitY and in the Government of India to even create a new handset operating system. We are talking to people. We are looking at a policy for that," said Chandrasekhar.

"There is no third one. Therefore, in a lot of ways there is tremendous interest in MeitY and in the Government of India to even create a new handset operating system. We are talking to people. We are looking at a policy for that," said Chandrasekhar.

He said that the government is looking for capabilities within start-up and academic ecosystems for the development of an indigenous operating system (OS).

He said that the government is looking for capabilities within start-up and academic ecosystems for the development of an indigenous operating system (OS).

"If there is some real capability then we will be very much interested in developing that area because that will create an alternative to iOS and Android which then an Indian brand can grow," Chandrasekhar said.

"If there is some real capability then we will be very much interested in developing that area because that will create an alternative to iOS and Android which then an Indian brand can grow," Chandrasekhar said.

The minister said that most of the policies and policy tools are being re-looked at in the context of reimagining goals and ambitions.  

The minister said that most of the policies and policy tools are being re-looked at in the context of reimagining goals and ambitions.  

"Important is to have clear goals. Once we have clear goals and what is that we have to achieve then all the policies and actions will be consistent with it," Chandrasekhar said.

"Important is to have clear goals. Once we have clear goals and what is that we have to achieve then all the policies and actions will be consistent with it," Chandrasekhar said.

The operating system is the main software of any computer and mobile device that weaves in the entire hardware and software system for the effective functioning of the OS.

The operating system is the main software of any computer and mobile device that weaves in the entire hardware and software system for the effective functioning of the OS.

Chandrasekhar, along with minister for communications and IT Ashwani Vaishnaw, released the second volume of Vision Document on Electronics Manufacturing prepared by the industry body ICEA whose members include Apple, Lava, Foxconn, Dixon etc.

Chandrasekhar, along with minister for communications and IT Ashwani Vaishnaw, released the second volume of Vision Document on Electronics Manufacturing prepared by the industry body ICEA whose members include Apple, Lava, Foxconn, Dixon etc.

The document details a road map for achieving USD 300 billion electronics manufacturing in the country by 2026 from the current level of USD 75 billion.

The document details a road map for achieving USD 300 billion electronics manufacturing in the country by 2026 from the current level of USD 75 billion.

With inputs from agencies. 

With inputs from agencies. 

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!