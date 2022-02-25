Govt working on reforms to boost affordable housing

The ministry of housing and urban affairs plans to hold consultations with state governments on issues hindering affordable housing projects, including land acquisition and environment-related clearances, among others, the people cited above said on condition of anonymity. So far, the government’s effort was to boost demand by offering incentives, including tax rebates and credit-linked subsidy, to homebuyers, said one of the two officials. Going forward, the Centre will focus on creating a more conducive regulatory environment for affordable housing, he added.