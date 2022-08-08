Government has started short-term course such as ‘drone service technician’ in 126 industrial training institutes (ITIs) across 19 states for the session 2022-23, as per report
Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship is reportedly working on developing India's drone sector. When asked in Lok Sabha on Monday whether government is prescribing courses to build more drone pilots, drone operations and drone as a skill in the country, the government responded “drone sector is a shining example of significant growth of innovation and start-ups in just the last few years. Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has developed six short-term skilling courses for manufacturing, assembly, repairing and maintenance of drone as well as to meet the requirement of skilled manpower in drone sector," as per a Lok Sabha release shared on Monday.
Highlighting further details on the courses, it said, “according to Ministry of Civil Aviation, approval for establishing a remote pilot training organisation (RPTO) is granted as per Rule 39 of The Drone Rules, 2021. Any person who intends to obtain the authorisation to establish a RPTO shall submit an application to Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on the online Digital Sky Platform."
It is important to note that the government was questioned in the Lok Sabha regarding the number of existing courses offering skills on drone shakti, number of skill centres running the said courses, number of registrations per course and number of persons graduating from the courses, as per a release.
The Director General may, within sixty days of the date of receipt of application issue the authorisation to establish a RPTO if the applicant meets the specified requirements. DGCA has specified a five-day course for grant of Remote Pilot Certificate by a DGCA-authorised RPTO, it said. “The course comprises ground classes and practical training. As on 2nd August 2022, there are 27 DGCA authorised RPTOs. So far, 576 remote pilot certificates have been issued," according to a Lok Sabha release.
Notifying additional details, the release said, “the Government has started short-term course namely “Drone Service Technician" in 126 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across 19 states in the country for the session 2022-23. The details are attached at Annexure-2. Training in Government ITIs and under PMKVY courses etc. is free, while there are other paid courses also."
