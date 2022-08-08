Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship is reportedly working on developing India's drone sector. When asked in Lok Sabha on Monday whether government is prescribing courses to build more drone pilots, drone operations and drone as a skill in the country, the government responded “drone sector is a shining example of significant growth of innovation and start-ups in just the last few years. Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has developed six short-term skilling courses for manufacturing, assembly, repairing and maintenance of drone as well as to meet the requirement of skilled manpower in drone sector," as per a Lok Sabha release shared on Monday.

