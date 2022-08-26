Nitin Gadkari added the government is working towards to reduce the logistic cost to 8 per cent, citing India's logistic cost is around 14 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) currently.
To eradicate duplication and simplify procedural requirements, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on 26 August said that the government is working on bringing a single logistic law for all modes of freight transportation.
The public-private partnership model should be encouraged for the development of air cargo infrastructure in the country, Gadkari added.
Addressing the 12th DACAAI AGM, the minister said, "The government is working on bringing a single logistic law for all modes of freight transportation to eradicate duplication of processes and simplify procedural requirements. This system will facilitate multi-modal transportation in the true sense."
Gadkari even added that the government is working towards to reduce the logistic cost to 8 per cent, citing India's logistic cost is around 14 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) currently.
On domestic aviation market, Gadkari said, "Aviation infrastructure should be developed using the latest technology...if we can make aviation infrastructure efficient and accessible then it will create a huge difference."
He noted that the air cargo has the biggest advantage of speed, adding, domestic air cargo is more suitable for the transport of fuels, vegetables, flowers and seafood.
Gadkari suggested that old defence aircraft can be used for the transportation of fish and fruits to reduce transit time for such products, adding bio-fuels can be used as aviation fuel as aviation turbine fuel (ATF) is costly.
