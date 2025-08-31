Govt working overtime to shield exporters from US tariffs, but what’s India’s plan? CEA Nageswaran explains

Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) Anantha Nageswaran on Saturday said that the Indian government, along with various stakeholders, is “working overtime” to cushion the effects of an additional 25% tariff imposed by the United States on Indian exports, which brings the total duty to 50%.
Speaking at an event organized by the Indian Chamber of Commerce, he mentioned that this unexpected development, which took effect on August 27, has prompted immediate discussions in the last three to four days, involving exporting bodies, private sector promotion agencies and the ministries concerned.
The Ministry of Finance and other ministries are formulating a strategy to provide both a "time cushion" and a "financial cushion" to the affected sectors so they can "weather the present storm and also emerge stronger,”PTIreported.
Nageswaran sees the crisis as an opportunity for action. He said that minor or major crises often act like catalysts, providing focus and purpose for all sectors of the society, including government, private sector and households to take necessary steps that might otherwise be delayed.
He has also urged the private sector to use this situation to diversify their export destinations, be responsive to changing consumer preferences, invest in product innovation and R&D, and overall improve business practices to enhance competitiveness.
To counter the potential negative impact of the Trump tariffs, the government is implementing several measures, with an aim to stimulate domestic demand and support employment.
Nageswaran expressed hopes that tariffs would be "short-lived" and that "an understanding of the importance of the larger dimensions of the India-US relationship will eventually prevail.” He also highlighted several "silver linings" that point to a robust and improving economic environment.
When Nageswaran was asked about job losses due to US tariffs on Indian goods, he stated that any job losses, if they occur, will be limited to those export-oriented firms that are highly exposed to the American market, ANI reported.
"Some of them will be able to find alternative markets, and some of them may also decide to take a medium to long-term view, that if the ongoing uncertainties related to the tariffs are going to be contained and temporary, they may choose to look beyond that, and not necessarily let go of their workers," he said.
"...there could be compensation coming from higher domestic demand. We have had a very good monsoon season. Agricultural rural demand will be rising. Rural wages are actually in real terms, rising faster...," he added.