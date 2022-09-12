Govt working to develop electric highways powered by solar energy: Nitin Gadkari

Govt working to develop electric highways powered by solar energy: Nitin Gadkari2 min read . 02:59 PM IST
- An electric highway generally refers to a road which supplies power to vehicles travelling on it, including through overhead power lines
Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari said on Monday said the government is working on developing electric highways, which will be powered by solar energy, that will facilitate the charging of heavy duty trucks and buses.
While addressing an event organised by the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC), Gadkari reiterated that the government wants to develop India's public transport system on electricity. "The government is strongly encouraging solar and wind energy-based charging mechanisms for electric mobility. We are also working on developing electric highways, which will be powered by solar energy and this will facilitate charging of heavy duty trucks and buses while running," Nitin Gadkari said.
It is important to note that an electric highway generally refers to a road which supplies power to vehicles travelling on it, including through overhead power lines. Gadkari said that the government is also encouraging toll plazas to be powered by solar energy. The minister said the road ministry has conducted route optimisation exercises across major corridors and has designed newer alignment.
The Union Minister emphasised that a well developed infrastructure enhances economic activities, creates new businesses and promotes job creation, noting, “we are constructing 26 greenfield expressways."
Meanwhile, in another development, Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday asked farmers to form their own companies for marketing and exporting agricultural produce, and not be dependent on the government. The government can step in where they can not solve a problem, the Union minister said. He was speaking at an outreach program organised by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority, a government body, in association with his Agrovision Foundation.
Fifty to hundred farmers should come together to form a farmers' produce company to market their production in the open market, the BJP leader said. Such collectives can also build their own cold storages, he said. "I (as a farmer) found a market for my produce on my own, you too should find a market for your produce on your own. I want to tell you one thing, don't depend on the government," the Union Road Transport and Highways Minister added.
(With inputs from PTI)
