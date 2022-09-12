Govt working to develop electric highways powered by solar energy: Nitin Gadkari

Fifty to hundred farmers should come together to form a farmers' produce company to market their production in the open market, the BJP leader said. Such collectives can also build their own cold storages, he said. "I (as a farmer) found a market for my produce on my own, you too should find a market for your produce on your own. I want to tell you one thing, don't depend on the government," the Union Road Transport and Highways Minister added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}