New Delhi: The government is working to improve medical infrastructure under Employees’ State Insurance Corp (ESIC), and increase the number of beds under the healthcare service to 28,000 from 19,000, and the number of hospitals to 241 from 160, said union minister Bhupender Yadav.

The Social Security Code 2020 has been designed in a way to realize the dream of achieving the motto of Ease of Doing & Ease of Living for sustainable and inclusive growth for workers and the nation.

The minister also launched ESIC Special Services Fortnight for holding various activities, viz. seminar/awareness camps, health check-up camps, yoga, ayush and nutrition camps with special emphasis on millets in line with Shree Ann, cleanliness drive, grievance redressal, clearance of pending bills/claims of insured workers/dependants, etc. from 24 February 2023 to 10 March 2023 on the theme “Better Healthcare & Social Security" at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi.

Union Labour Secretary Arti Ahuja emphasized on the approach which includes better outreach, social responsibility and execution of task for increasing the coverage of ESIC in future.