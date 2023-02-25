Govt working to improve health infra under ESIC: Minister
Govt is planning to increase the number of beds under ESIC to 28,000 from 19,000, and the number of hospitals to 241 from 160
New Delhi: The government is working to improve medical infrastructure under Employees’ State Insurance Corp (ESIC), and increase the number of beds under the healthcare service to 28,000 from 19,000, and the number of hospitals to 241 from 160, said union minister Bhupender Yadav.
