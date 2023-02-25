Govt working to improve health infra under ESIC: Minister

The minister also launched ESIC Special Services Fortnight for holding various activities, viz. seminar/awareness camps, health check-up camps, yoga, ayush and nutrition camps with special emphasis on millets in line with Shree Ann, cleanliness drive, grievance redressal, clearance of pending bills/claims of insured workers/dependants, etc. from 24 February 2023 to 10 March 2023 on the theme “Better Healthcare & Social Security" at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi.

