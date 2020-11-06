Govt working to make India automobile manufacturing hub in next 5 Years: Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari , Minister of Road Transport and Highways & MSME , said the government is working towards making India a manufacturing hub for automobiles in the coming five years, globally.

Speaking at a virtual conference organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) Karnataka State Council, the Union Minister also asked the automobile industry to reduce the prices of Electric Vehicles (EV) which will help the sales of EVs go up.

"The future is very bright and India has the potential to become the largest Electric Vehicle (EV) market in the world as the government continues to push for EV adoption," said Gadkari.

When speaking of reducing the cost of EVs, he also stressed on keeping the quality of the vehicles intact as good quality vehicles at reduced costs will help the industry gain form the sales.

While Indian manufacturers are capable to create more jobs by manufacturing efficient EVs, Gadkari also said they could create more opportunities for exports. "e-Mobility is going to be the future mode of transport with greater efficiency and less impact on the environment," he added.

According to a NITI Aayog report mentioned by him, India needs a minimum of 10 GWs per hour of cells by 2022, which will be expanded to 50 GWs by 2025 in terms of manufacturing the cells. He urged FICCI to come up with an integrated approach and manufacture e-batteries in the country.

"We need to have a policy that promotes cost-effectiveness, and substitute import, pollution-free and indigenous", he added.

He spoke about a pilot project, an e-highway on the Delhi and Mumbai Expressway where e-buses and trucks can run. "Electricity as a fuel is available in the country, hence mass rapid transport on electricity is the most important solution for the country", he added.

Speaking of eco-friendly solutions, he asked the EV makers to procure raw materials and manufacture battery cells locally and also promote use of bio fuels like CNG, LNG and informed that he would soon launch tractors run on Bio-CNG.

Mr Ullas Kamath, Chairman, FICCI Karnataka State Council and Mr Shekhar Viswanathan, Chairman, FICCI EV Committee were also present in the Electric Mobility Conference 2020 among others.

