Govt, World Bank ink $250 mn loan pact to improve dam infrastructure

It will help to effectively allocate financial resources towards priority dam safety needs, the release noted. The project will encompass around 120 dams across Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Odisha, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu, and at the national level through the Central Water Commission (CWC). Other states or agencies may be added to the project during project implementation, the release said.

