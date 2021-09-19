The central government is yet to decide on the recommendations sent by the Supreme Court collegium on appointing 68 judicial officers and advocates as judges of various high courts, PTI reported citing sources aware of the procedure for appointment to the higher judiciary.

The SC collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, had processed over 100 names recommended by various high courts and had finally sent 68 names to the government for appointment as judges to 12 high courts between August 8 and September 1 this year. These names are still awaiting the final approval from the government, the report said.

Of the 68 candidates, two from Karnataka and one from Jammu and Kashmir have been recommended for a third time, while 10 others have been recommended for a second time. The rest are fresh recommendations.

Prior to these recommendations, in a historic decision on August 17, the SC collegium had sent nine names, including three women, for elevation as judges of the Supreme Court. The central government had promptly cleared these names, leading to their swearing-in as apex court judges on August 31.

On Friday, the Supreme Court collegium is learnt to have recommended names of eight judges, including acting chief justice of Calcutta High Court Justice Rajesh Bindal, for their elevation as chief justices of different high courts.

Besides, the marathon collegium meetings on Thursday and Friday have led to recommendations of transfer of five high court chief justices, including Tripura High Court Chief Justice Akil Kureshi, and 28 other high courts judges.

The combined sanctioned strength of the 25 high courts of the country is 1,098 judges. As on September 1, there were 465 vacancies, according to data made available in public domain by the Law Ministry.

