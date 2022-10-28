Govt-appointed panels to be set up to resolve social media users' grievances1 min read . Updated: 28 Oct 2022, 09:36 PM IST
The 'Grievance Appellate Committees' will be set up within three months, according to a gazette notification
The government will set up grievance panels to settle issues that the user may have against the content moderation decisions take by social media intermediaries like Meta, Twitter and others, according to new amendment to the information technology rules.