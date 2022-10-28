The government will set up grievance panels to settle issues that the user may have against the content moderation decisions take by social media intermediaries like Meta, Twitter and others, according to new amendment to the information technology rules.

The 'Grievance Appellate Committees' will be set up within three months, according to a gazette notification on 28 October.

"The central government shall, by notification, establish one or more grievance appellate committees within three months from the date of commencement of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Amendment Rules, 2022," the notification said.

Each grievance appellate committee will consist of a chairperson and two whole-time members appointed by the central government, of which one will be a member ex-officio and two shall be independent members.

According to the notification, any user who is aggrieved by the decision of the intermediary's grievance officer can appeal to the government-appointed Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC) within a period of 30 days.

"Any person aggrieved by a decision of the grievance officer may prefer an appeal to the grievance appellate committee within a period of thirty days from the date of receipt of communication from the grievance officer," the notification said.

The grievance appellate panel will deal with such appeal "expeditiously" and to resolve the appeal finally within 30 days from the date of receipt of the appeal.

The IT rules changes have been in the works for months, though, ever since users red-flagged instances of digital platforms acting arbitrarily.