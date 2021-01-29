OPEN APP
President Ram Nath Kovind also supported the calibrated unlocking of economy in his address to the nation. (ANI Photo)
Govt-backed loan scheme has benefitted MSMEs, says President Ramnath Kovind

1 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2021, 12:18 PM IST Shreya Nandi

  • Initiatives such as Funds of Funds are expected to expand the size as well as the capacity of MSMEs and encourage businesses with good record of financial performance to get listed on the main board of domestic bourses.

NEW DELHI : Millions of small businesses have benefitted from host of schemes announced by the government since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, President Ramnath Kovind said on Friday, while addressing the Parliament at the beginning of the Budget session.

These include 3 trillion emergency credit line guarantee scheme (ECLGS), 20,000 special fund for distressed businesses and equity infusion through Fund of Funds, announced by the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman as a part of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat economic package to enable economic revival.

“Efforts such as the 3 lakh crore rupee emergency credit (line) guarantee scheme, the 20,000 crore special scheme for the stranded MSMEs (micro small and medium enterprises) and the Fund of Funds have benefitted millions of small entrepreneurs," said at the joint sitting of the two houses.

While the scheme such as ECLGS was launched soon after the nationwide lockdown to enable small businesses pay salaries and rent, besides meeting restocking expenses, initiatives such as Funds of Funds are expected to expand the size as well as the capacity of MSMEs and encourage businesses with good record of financial performance to get listed on the main board of domestic bourses.

He further said that the government has taken several steps to give new employment opportunities to women. “So far more than 25 crore loans have been given under the Mudra scheme, out of which about 70% loans have been given to women entrepreneurs," Kovind said.

Mudra scheme was announced by the government few years ago to ensure better access to credit for small firms, boost entrepreneurship and promote financial inclusion.

