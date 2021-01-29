Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Govt-backed loan scheme has benefitted MSMEs, says President Ramnath Kovind
President Ram Nath Kovind also supported the calibrated unlocking of economy in his address to the nation. (ANI Photo)

Govt-backed loan scheme has benefitted MSMEs, says President Ramnath Kovind

1 min read . 12:18 PM IST Shreya Nandi

  • Initiatives such as Funds of Funds are expected to expand the size as well as the capacity of MSMEs and encourage businesses with good record of financial performance to get listed on the main board of domestic bourses.

NEW DELHI : Millions of small businesses have benefitted from host of schemes announced by the government since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, President Ramnath Kovind said on Friday, while addressing the Parliament at the beginning of the Budget session.

Millions of small businesses have benefitted from host of schemes announced by the government since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, President Ramnath Kovind said on Friday, while addressing the Parliament at the beginning of the Budget session.

These include 3 trillion emergency credit line guarantee scheme (ECLGS), 20,000 special fund for distressed businesses and equity infusion through Fund of Funds, announced by the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman as a part of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat economic package to enable economic revival.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Maharashtra govt extends Covid-19 lockdown restrictions till 28 February

1 min read . 12:48 PM IST

Government prioritizing educating underprivileged: President Kovind

1 min read . 12:34 PM IST

3 new farms laws benefitted 10 crore small farmers: President Kovind during Budget session

1 min read . 12:33 PM IST

Sisodia visits Ghazipur border to check arrangements made by Delhi govt for farm

1 min read . 12:27 PM IST

These include 3 trillion emergency credit line guarantee scheme (ECLGS), 20,000 special fund for distressed businesses and equity infusion through Fund of Funds, announced by the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman as a part of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat economic package to enable economic revival.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Maharashtra govt extends Covid-19 lockdown restrictions till 28 February

1 min read . 12:48 PM IST

Government prioritizing educating underprivileged: President Kovind

1 min read . 12:34 PM IST

3 new farms laws benefitted 10 crore small farmers: President Kovind during Budget session

1 min read . 12:33 PM IST

Sisodia visits Ghazipur border to check arrangements made by Delhi govt for farm

1 min read . 12:27 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Also Read | Covid vaccination faces slow start

“Efforts such as the 3 lakh crore rupee emergency credit (line) guarantee scheme, the 20,000 crore special scheme for the stranded MSMEs (micro small and medium enterprises) and the Fund of Funds have benefitted millions of small entrepreneurs," said at the joint sitting of the two houses.

While the scheme such as ECLGS was launched soon after the nationwide lockdown to enable small businesses pay salaries and rent, besides meeting restocking expenses, initiatives such as Funds of Funds are expected to expand the size as well as the capacity of MSMEs and encourage businesses with good record of financial performance to get listed on the main board of domestic bourses.

He further said that the government has taken several steps to give new employment opportunities to women. “So far more than 25 crore loans have been given under the Mudra scheme, out of which about 70% loans have been given to women entrepreneurs," Kovind said.

Mudra scheme was announced by the government few years ago to ensure better access to credit for small firms, boost entrepreneurship and promote financial inclusion.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.