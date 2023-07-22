Buy tomatoes at ₹70 per kg in Delhi from today. Here's how1 min read 22 Jul 2023, 07:07 AM IST
The Indian government will sell tomatoes at a subsidized rate of ₹70 per kilogram through the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) in Delhi.
The central government will sell tomatoes at a subsidized rate of ₹70 per kilogram through the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) in Delhi starting today, Saturday, July 22, said T Koshy, managing director of the government-backed platform.
