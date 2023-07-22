The central government will sell tomatoes at a subsidized rate of ₹70 per kilogram through the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) in Delhi starting today, Saturday, July 22, said T Koshy, managing director of the government-backed platform.

Sources informed the news agency ANI that the government’s agricultural marketing agencies – the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF) and the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) – were in talks with the ONDC to implement the subsidized rate of tomatoes in the national capital.

Currently, e-commerce companies are providing doorstep delivery at about ₹170-180 per kg. The sharp rise in tomato prices was reported across the country and is not just limited to a particular region or geography. In key cities, it rose to as high as ₹150-200 per kg.

The tomatoes procured by the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF) and the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) had been retailed, initially, at ₹90 per kg and then reduced to ₹80 per kg from July 16, 2023, to now Rs70.

In the national capital, the rate of tomatoes has come down to ₹120 per kg. Although, the key kitchen item is selling as high as ₹245 per kg at some places.

On the government's direction, NCCF and NAFED had commenced the procurement of tomato from mandis in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra for simultaneous disposal in major consumption centres where retails prices have recorded maximum increase in last one month.

"The retail sale of tomatoes in Delhi-NCR had started from July 14, 2023. Till July 18, 2023, a total of 391 tonnes of tomato had been procured by the two agencies which are being continuously disposed of to the retail consumers in major consumption centres of Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar," the statement said.

As per the data compiled by the Department of Consumer Affairs, the all-India average retail price of tomato is ₹119.29 per kg on Wednesday.

