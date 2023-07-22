Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Business News/ News / India/  Buy tomatoes at 70 per kg in Delhi from today. Here's how

Buy tomatoes at 70 per kg in Delhi from today. Here's how

1 min read 22 Jul 2023, 07:07 AM IST Livemint ,Edited By Alka Jain

The Indian government will sell tomatoes at a subsidized rate of 70 per kilogram through the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) in Delhi.

Subsidised tomatoes to be sold online through ONDC.

The central government will sell tomatoes at a subsidized rate of 70 per kilogram through the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) in Delhi starting today, Saturday, July 22, said T Koshy, managing director of the government-backed platform.

The central government will sell tomatoes at a subsidized rate of 70 per kilogram through the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) in Delhi starting today, Saturday, July 22, said T Koshy, managing director of the government-backed platform.

Sources informed the news agency ANI that the government’s agricultural marketing agencies – the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF) and the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) – were in talks with the ONDC to implement the subsidized rate of tomatoes in the national capital.

Sources informed the news agency ANI that the government’s agricultural marketing agencies – the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF) and the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) – were in talks with the ONDC to implement the subsidized rate of tomatoes in the national capital.

Currently, e-commerce companies are providing doorstep delivery at about 170-180 per kg. The sharp rise in tomato prices was reported across the country and is not just limited to a particular region or geography. In key cities, it rose to as high as 150-200 per kg.

Currently, e-commerce companies are providing doorstep delivery at about 170-180 per kg. The sharp rise in tomato prices was reported across the country and is not just limited to a particular region or geography. In key cities, it rose to as high as 150-200 per kg.

The tomatoes procured by the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF) and the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) had been retailed, initially, at 90 per kg and then reduced to 80 per kg from July 16, 2023, to now Rs70.

The tomatoes procured by the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF) and the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) had been retailed, initially, at 90 per kg and then reduced to 80 per kg from July 16, 2023, to now Rs70.

In the national capital, the rate of tomatoes has come down to 120 per kg. Although, the key kitchen item is selling as high as 245 per kg at some places.

In the national capital, the rate of tomatoes has come down to 120 per kg. Although, the key kitchen item is selling as high as 245 per kg at some places.

On the government's direction, NCCF and NAFED had commenced the procurement of tomato from mandis in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra for simultaneous disposal in major consumption centres where retails prices have recorded maximum increase in last one month.

On the government's direction, NCCF and NAFED had commenced the procurement of tomato from mandis in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra for simultaneous disposal in major consumption centres where retails prices have recorded maximum increase in last one month.

"The retail sale of tomatoes in Delhi-NCR had started from July 14, 2023. Till July 18, 2023, a total of 391 tonnes of tomato had been procured by the two agencies which are being continuously disposed of to the retail consumers in major consumption centres of Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar," the statement said.

"The retail sale of tomatoes in Delhi-NCR had started from July 14, 2023. Till July 18, 2023, a total of 391 tonnes of tomato had been procured by the two agencies which are being continuously disposed of to the retail consumers in major consumption centres of Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar," the statement said.

As per the data compiled by the Department of Consumer Affairs, the all-India average retail price of tomato is 119.29 per kg on Wednesday.

As per the data compiled by the Department of Consumer Affairs, the all-India average retail price of tomato is 119.29 per kg on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies)

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 22 Jul 2023, 07:50 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.