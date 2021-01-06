On the cost of the first phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive, the report said, "Taking the cost of a dose of vaccine as given by Serum institute and administrative cost as 100-150/dose, the cost to the overnment or otherwise of vaccinating 30 crore population would come to around ₹21,000 – 27,000 crore and vaccinating another 50 crore will cost ₹35,000 - 45,000 crore. This would mean total cost of around 0.3%-0.4% of GDP."