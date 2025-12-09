Govt's big crackdown on IndiGo, orders 10% cut in airline's operations

The Indian government on Tuesday, 9 December 2025, announced a major crackdown on the country's largest airline operator, IndiGo, directing the company to cut 10% of its flight operations in the country, according to Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu's post on X.

In the social media post, Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu highlighted that the Ministry of Aviation considers that it is necessary for IndiGo to cut down on its overall route offerings, which will help in stabilising the company's operation and less flight cancellations.

“The Ministry considers it necessary to curtail the overall Indigo routes, which will help in stabilising the airline’s operations and lead to reduced cancellations. A curtailment of 10% has been ordered. While abiding with it, Indigo will continue to cover all its destinations as before,” said Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu in a social media post on X.

The government has ordered IndiGo to comply with all the Ministry directions, including the cap on airfare and the passenger convenience measures, without making any exceptions.

“Indigo has been instructed to comply with all the directives of the Ministry, including fare capping and passenger convenience measures without any exception,” said Naidu in his post.

