Govt's BIG move after Rajasthan school roof collapse: Safety audit is mandatory for all schools, student facilities

A day after a portion of a school's roof collapsed, killing seven children in Rajasthan, the Ministry of Education on Saturday said that it has made conducting audit of safety, and students' facilities mandatory in schools across the country.

Seven students were killed and 27 injured, some critically, after the roof of a government primary school collapsed in Rajasthan's Jhalawar on Friday morning. The part of the Piplodi Government School building housing Classes 6 and 7 gave way, burying about 35 children, police said.

The last rites of the students who died in the roof collapse were performed on Saturday.

Five officials suspended Angry over the tragedy, family members and residents of Piplodi village vandalised police vehicles during a protest against the administration, alleging negligence over the dilapidated condition of the school infrastructure, news agency PTI reported.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed deep sorrow over the death of students and assured that a thorough investigation would be conducted to determine the cause of the tragedy.

Five officials of the Education Department have been suspended as the investigation into the roof collapse began on Saturday, an ANI report quoted a senior official as saying.

Also Read | Rajasthan school roof collapse: 5 officials suspended after 7 students die

A committee has been formed and action will be taken against the culprits, Jhalawar Collector Ajay Singh Rathore told ANI. The five officers who have been suspended are – Meena Garg, Javed Ahmed, Ramvilas, Kanhaiya Lal Sugan, and Badrilal Lodha.

Eyewitnesses students say they saw stones falling from roof Two students from the same school who were eyewitnesses to the tragedy on Friday said that they had noticed stones falling from the roof and informed their teacher, but their complaints were ignored.

“While we were sitting inside the classroom, stones started falling from the roof. Immediately, we informed our teacher, but what we said was ignored. Later, the roof collapsed,” two students told ANI.

Former Rajasthan minister Pramod Jain Bhaya alleged that despite repeated complaints about the dilapitated building, no action was taken. On the day of the incident, students were scolded and made to sit inside the school, even after reporting falling roof parts.

Bhaya called for a comprehensive survey of all school buildings in Rajasthan, stating, “To prevent such recurrence in the state, a survey of all school buildings should be conducted in Rajasthan.”

The Rajasthan government on Saturday decided to prioritise the repair of dilapidated school buildings, government institutions, and Anganwadi centres across the state. According to an ANI report, the decision was taken during a review meeting chaired by CM Bhajanlal Sharma.