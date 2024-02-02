Govt's capex engines to run at steady speed in future
Summary
- This level of public capital investment will probably need to be sustained for a long period, Union finance secretary T.V. Somanathan said
NEW DELHI: Union finance secretary T.V. Somanathan said the government is likely to maintain capital expenditure at the levels announced in the interim budget on Thursday. Further, the levels would be sustained in the coming years so that the government can continue to invest in key infrastructure projects.