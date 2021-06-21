Govt’s data apathy harming pandemic response: Experts

“The consumption survey data can be useful even now," said a former chairman of the National Statistical Commission (NSC), who did not want to be identified. “They (government officials) said there are problems with the survey methods, but these problems were there even in past rounds. This is the only dataset that allows us to see how the distribution of consumption has evolved across the country. Now, we have to wait many more years to find out, simply because it (the last round) did not show what the government expected it to show."