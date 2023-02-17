NEW DELHI : The union health ministry’s tele medicine platform--eSanjeevani has crossed a landmark milestone by providing telemedicine services to over 10 crore beneficiaries, said Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

The telemedicine services have been availed by more than 57% female beneficiaries around 12% beneficiaries are senior citizens.

Mandaviya noted that 100.11 million patients were served at 115,234 Health & Wellness Centres (as spokes) through 15,731 hubs and 1,152 online OPDs populated with 229,057 medical specialists and super-specialists trained in telemedicine. eSanjeevani has been augmented further to support over 1 million consultations in a day, so far, the platform has peaked to serve 5,10,702 patients in a day.

“eSanjeevani - the national telemedicine service of India is the world’s largest telemedicine implementation in the primary healthcare. eSanjeevani has shown as a blessing especially to people in rural areas where it was harder to access care. It has since found much wider application across the health spectrum and has transformed primary healthcare services in our country. It can be safely assumed that through ICT, eSanjeevani has democratised healthcare."

“It is reassuring to note that over 57% of the beneficiaries of eSanjeevani are women and around 12% beneficiaries are senior citizens. This platform also goes to reflect that the platform is finding its reach in the more vulnerable sections of the population where its effect is fetches maximum impact. This speaks volumes about the telemedicine platform and the extent to which it has reinvented itself over time to meet the growing demands of healthcare in India", he added.

According to the health ministry, the top 10 States in terms of adoption of eSanjeevani are Andhra Pradesh (31701735), Tamil Nadu (12374281), West Bengal (12311019), Karnataka (11293228), Uttar Pradesh (5498907), Maharashtra (4780259), Telangana (4591028), Madhya Pradesh (4015879), Bihar (3220415) and Gujarat (2988201).