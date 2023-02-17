Govt’s eSanjeevani crossed landmark of providing telemedicine services to over 10 crore patients
The union health ministry's tele medicine platform--eSanjeevani has crossed a landmark milestone by providing telemedicine services to over 10 crore beneficiaries, said Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare
NEW DELHI : The union health ministry’s tele medicine platform--eSanjeevani has crossed a landmark milestone by providing telemedicine services to over 10 crore beneficiaries, said Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.
