The Centre ’s revenue position is better than the revised estimates at the end of FY21 despite giving significantly higher income tax (I-T) refunds in the pandemic year, said Tarun Bajaj , secretary, departments of revenue and economic affairs.

Both direct and indirect tax receipts in February and March have been robust and this is helping the government exceed its revised estimates made at the time of presenting the Union budget for FY22, Bajaj said in an interview.

“It has been a pleasant surprise as revenue receipts are up. This is despite tax refunds this year having been much higher than last year on the direct tax front. In FY20, tax refunds were about ₹1.86 trillion. This year, as the figures are coming in, the direct tax refunds would be in the range of ₹2.4-2.6 trillion. Despite that, revenue receipts would be higher than the revised estimates," he said.

Corporate and personal I-T taken together would be around ₹9.5 trillion in FY21 against the revised estimates of ₹9.05 trillion, he said. On Thursday, the finance ministry reported a ₹1.24 trillion goods and services tax (GST) receipts for the Centre and states in March, the highest ever monthly collection since 2017.

Despite the unprecedented challenges the economy faced in FY21, the macro picture at the end of the year is looking better than what it was a couple of months ago. Both tax receipts and expenditure will be up compared with the revised estimates, Bajaj said. “Fiscal deficit may be more or less the same, may be a few decimal points less (revised estimate was 9.5% of gross domestic product). Some of the reforms we have actually carried through. We have set up the development finance institution and opened up insurance sector further. Capital expenditure is up. In GST, we will bring in more reforms," he said.

Policymakers are now exploring the merger of the 12% and 18% GST slabs to bring about rate rationalization. There is a proposal in this regard, Bajaj said, though there is nothing to report at this juncture.

The next GST Council meeting may be held only after the assembly elections, he said.

One factor that aided the tax revenue growth is extensive data collection and its analysis. Bajaj explained that tax administration will from now on be technology driven and instances of regulatory attention falling on an assessee will entirely be based on reports of suspicious conduct red-flagged by the system. “This ensures accurate identification of wrongdoers and avoids unnecessary regulatory attention on others. As it is tech-driven, the hit rate is 100%," he said.

On the US government’s proposal to retaliate against India for levying the digital economy tax, Bajaj said that the commerce ministry will be better able to comment on it, but added that the principle of digital economy tax has been discussed by the G20. India has said it will drop its equalization levy on e-commerce once a global consensus builds up on more equitable tax rules covering tech giants.

“By the middle of this year, we are expected to reach a conclusion there. In the meantime, some countries have done it (introduced a digital economy tax). India is not alone in bringing a digital economy tax. Some of the western economies have also done it. If we get a global consensus by June-July, it should serve us well," he said.

A lot of people are happy about the faceless I-T assessment scheme as in most of the cases the explanation of the taxpayer was accepted and no additional tax or penalty was imposed, Bajaj said.

In the first lot of more than 58,000 legacy cases, final scrutiny assessment orders have been issued in more than 45,000 cases entirely through the faceless system. In 136,000 new cases, around 55,000 cases have been completed and final scrutiny assessment orders have been issued. In more than 94% of cases, the explanation of the taxpayer was accepted and no additional tax or penalty was imposed. Only in about 1,600 cases, concealment or understatement of income was established and addition of income has been made, he said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via